Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 36 36 S Young Drainage Cleaning/ Repair SR 1004 Smithtown Road Washington Seal Coating SR 1008 Westville Road Washington Seal Coating SR 1009 Stevenson Hill Road Washington Seal Coating SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance SR 1015 Beechtree Road Washington Seal Coating SR 1025 Walburn Run Road Snyder Seal Coating SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road McCalmount Pipe Replacement SR 2016 West Liberty Road Winslow Edge Patching Various Various Various General Maintenance Various Primary Various Mowing Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.