Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28
Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 36
|36 S
|Young
|Drainage Cleaning/ Repair
|SR 1004
|Smithtown Road
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1008
|Westville Road
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1009
|Stevenson Hill Road
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1010
|Game School Road
|Snyder
|Bridge Maintenance
|SR 1015
|Beechtree Road
|Washington
|Seal Coating
|SR 1025
|Walburn Run Road
|Snyder
|Seal Coating
|SR 2008
|Panic Knoxdale Road
|McCalmount
|Pipe Replacement
|SR 2016
|West Liberty Road
|Winslow
|Edge Patching
|Various
|Various
|Various
|General Maintenance
|Various
|Primary
|Various
|Mowing
|Various
|Various
|Various
|Sign Maintenance
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.