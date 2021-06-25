Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jefferson County Maintenance Activities for the week of June 28

Maintenance Schedule for the week of June 28, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
SR 36 36 S Young Drainage Cleaning/ Repair
SR 1004 Smithtown Road Washington Seal Coating
SR 1008 Westville Road Washington Seal Coating
SR 1009 Stevenson Hill Road Washington Seal Coating
SR 1010 Game School Road Snyder Bridge Maintenance
SR 1015 Beechtree Road Washington Seal Coating
SR 1025 Walburn Run Road Snyder Seal Coating
SR 2008 Panic Knoxdale Road McCalmount Pipe Replacement
SR 2016 West Liberty Road Winslow Edge Patching
Various Various Various General Maintenance
Various Primary Various Mowing
Various Various Various Sign Maintenance

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Jefferson County Maintenance Office at (814)938-6300.

