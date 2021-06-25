UPdated A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents
From: Jacobs, Julie Sent: Friday, June 25, 2021 8:37 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of Wednesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 23, 2021 the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:
Trooper Rodzel - Michaela McFarland (10/6/1980)
Date/Time 0930 on 6/21/21
Incident location is N Bayley Hazen Rd in Ryegate.
Case is 21A402876
Trooper Garces - James Marcy age 60
Hometown – Lyndon, VT
06/20/21 at 1741 hours Main St, Lyndon, VT
Caledonia County Court – 08/30/21 0800 hours
Sgt. Kamerling - Denise Broe – Age 33
Berkshire VT
06/20/2021 @ 1237 on Highgate Road in St. Albans Near Exit 20
Court date 07/19/21 @ 1000
Case 21A202200
CASE#:21A302368
TROOPER: David Lambert Shane Salls, 28, Waterbury VT
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2021 at 1126 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 North near mile marker 57, Middlesex, VT
COURT DATE: 07/29/2021 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washingotn County Superior Court, Criminal Division
Trooper Archer - Mark-Joseph Papineau-Robbins 20 years old of Waterville, VT. 6/23/21 at 1808 hours on VT RT 109, Waterville. Lamoille County Superior Court 8/18/21
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.