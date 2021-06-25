UPdated A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents

From: Jacobs, Julie Sent: Friday, June 25, 2021 8:37 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 23, 2021 the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Trooper Rodzel - Michaela McFarland (10/6/1980)

Date/Time 0930 on 6/21/21

Incident location is N Bayley Hazen Rd in Ryegate.

Case is 21A402876

Trooper Garces - James Marcy age 60

Hometown – Lyndon, VT

06/20/21 at 1741 hours Main St, Lyndon, VT

Caledonia County Court – 08/30/21 0800 hours

Sgt. Kamerling - Denise Broe – Age 33

Berkshire VT

06/20/2021 @ 1237 on Highgate Road in St. Albans Near Exit 20

Court date 07/19/21 @ 1000

Case 21A202200

CASE#:21A302368

TROOPER: David Lambert Shane Salls, 28, Waterbury VT

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2021 at 1126 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 North near mile marker 57, Middlesex, VT

COURT DATE: 07/29/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washingotn County Superior Court, Criminal Division

Trooper Archer - Mark-Joseph Papineau-Robbins 20 years old of Waterville, VT. 6/23/21 at 1808 hours on VT RT 109, Waterville. Lamoille County Superior Court 8/18/21

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.