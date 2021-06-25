Sheli Stone Stenseth of Stone Sisters Pizza and Stone Edibles to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NICHOLS HILLS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the legalization of medical cannabis in 36 states, business opportunities have popped up in unlikely places: a pizzeria in Oklahoma.

Sheli Stone Stenseth is the CEO and “Chief Optimism Officer” of Stone Sisters Pizza Bar, Stone Edibles and Stone Sisters Organics.

In 2006, Sheli’s husband was diagnosed with a brain tumor. When he passed in 2012, Sheli realized her passion was changing nutrition and making it more accessible. She became certified in Traditional Nutrition, and soon after, launched a business focused on healthy eating by using whole food organic ingredients instead of fake, processed ingredients.

And so they started making pizzas. Sheli made the crust. Tami made the sauce. And the pizzas became extremely popular.

Today, the Stone Sisters Pizza Bar’s specialty is healthy, all-inclusive pizza. Like everything the sisters do, it’s a female, family-owned, positive, retro vibe. The sisters have created a selection of pizzas made from fresh organic, locally-sourced ingredients that are both delicious and healthy.

“This is pizza you don't have to feel guilty about eating,” says Sheli.

But when Oklahoma legalized medical cannabis in 2018, that’s when the Stone Sisters brand really took off.

“It took me a minute to understand that weed is not bad. It's good!” says Sheli. “I just felt this pull to be a part of it somehow. There are so many sweet products out there that people are ready for savory products, like pizza or even ranch dips.”

Sheli says the Stone Sister’s secret ingredient is actually their chef Jonna Nowakowski.

“Jonna is educated on the medical aspect of cannabis,” says Sheli. “She knows how to mask the smell and the taste of the plant with special ingredients. We try to get the best oil we can to put in the products, which follows our motto of using the purest ingredients for everything.

Stone Sisters Organics is the national distribution of their pizzas and signature crust. Stone Edibles is their line of THC-infused frozen pizzas sold in dispensaries throughout Oklahoma.

As for the future, Sheli plans to launch more new products in dispensaries in Oklahoma. They are just about to introduce their products to the Oregon, Nevada, Michigan and Colorado markets, and hope to eventually be in every state where marijuana is legal.

“We want Stone Sisters to be known for changing the pizza world,” says Sheli. “We want to be a household name for pizza, not just for healthy pizza, and we want to be in thousands of grocery stores, not just our little restaurant.”

