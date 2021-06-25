Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos on Sex/Life
Exclusive interview with Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos, Actors.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's nothing short of complicated when co-stars fall for each other. Add to that, doing so amidst filming the sort of intimate, so-steamy-it-might-fog-up-your-screen series that only Netflix is capable of delivering these days. Throw a pandemic in the mix, two easy-on-the-eyes rising stars, and you’ve got just the recipe it takes to set fan tongues wagging.
In this case: Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos—stars of Netflix’s newest, highly-anticipated series Sex/Life (available to stream today). We handed the two actors some of our most burning, prying questions about getting involved on and off screen, and asked them to interview each other. The result just might charm your pants off. So to speak.
Excerpts from LEOedit.com's story with Adam Demos and Sarah Shahii:
"On our show, the sex is not just about sex. It’s not a gratuitous sex scene. Sex really helps to inform the emotional storylines of the characters. If anything, with our show, we’re telling a story through the sex." -Shahi
“I had to say some really cold, mean, hurtful, intense things to Billie—and you have to make that as real as possible. So that’s never great, but as long as you make sure that you do the job, and once the scenes are done, you don’t let that linger, then it’s all good.” -Demos
For the full interview:
https://www.leoedit.com/culture/sarah-shahi-adam-demos-on-sex-life/
Jeet Sohal
LEO
email us here