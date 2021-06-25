XGRiD Campers Announces Partnership with Xpedition Trailers
The New Voyager Overland Trailer will arrive soon in Las Vegas for distribution throughout the US
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XGRiD Campers Announces Partnership with Xpedition Trailers
— Loren Walker, owner of XGRiD Campers
Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers announces a dealership agreement with Utah-based Xpedition Trailers and is now taking pre-orders for deliveries starting in July 2021. The partnership with Xpedition Trailers marks the sixth consumer brand to align with the quickly expanding dealership founded in 2020 amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
Known for their flagship Voyager Overland Trailer, Xpedition Trailers offers those in search of a rugged, off-road teardrop camper; aircraft grade engineering, market leading components, and a thoughtfully designed living space, giving every member of the family comfort and ease where they need it most.
"Our goal at XGRiD is to match customers with the right rig for their off-grid and off-road expeditions. We’re super excited to partner with the team at Xpedition Trailers and add the Voyager to our best-in-class line-up of off-road campers,” said Loren Walker, owner of XGRiD Campers. “With some unique features including 130 cubic feet of convertible living space in the cabin and a kitchen that was specked by a professional chef, our customers will now have even more options for their adventure basecamp.”
XGRiD customers are able to schedule an in-person or virtual tour of the Voyager at XGRiD Campers’ Las Vegas showroom, adjacent to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, beginning in mid-July 2021. Priced from $34,999, the Voyager from Xpedition Trailers weighs 2300lbs dry and has a GVWR of 3500 making it capable of being towed by common off-road and overlanding vehicles including many light trucks, SUVs, and Jeeps.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with XGRiD and believe that the unique features of our Voyager trailer will give families options that have never before been available. Options that will truly elevate their camping experience,” says Stacy Nuttall. “We are especially excited about helping XGRiD appeal to customers who want to bring their passion for cooking to the great outdoors!”
The Voyager’s ergonomically designed, 11 ½ ft wide slide-out kitchen is industry leading. Designed in consultation with a professional chef, the layout and configuration allow for 4 adults to be prepping and cooking in the kitchen area together. With over 14 sq feet of counter space, custom spice & utensil door organizer, stainless steel fold down prep table, removable butcher block, a 75L dual zone fridge / freezer, and 36 gal of fresh water, even the most discerning chefs can prepare their favorite dishes.
XGRiD Campers has rapidly become the premier Southwest destination in the off-grid and off-road camper market serving both first time adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts looking to escape the ordinary. For more information and to schedule a showroom tour, call 702.779.3397 or visit www.xgridcampers.com.
###
About XGRiD Campers
Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. Through partnerships with the world's leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, they help the wanderlust adventurer find and build the right rig for their journey. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and serves customers across the United States. For more information, visit www.xgridcampers.com.
About Xpedition Trailers
Xpedition Trailers was born when husband and wife, Artie & Stacy Nuttall were dreaming of escaping into the wild, far from the noise of everyday life. With extensive background in manufacturing and design as the founders and creators of Artec Industries they knew they would be able create a solution and get their family of 7 re-connected to the outdoors.
Offering the highest experience in outdoor living and overlanding has come from continued collaboration with other outdoor enthusiast, industry professionals, innovators and dreamers. At Xpedition Trailers not only is there a highly skilled team, they also use the highest quality components and proven manufacturing processes to deliver exceptional products capable of xtreme xploration. For more information please visit xpeditiontrailers.com
