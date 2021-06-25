Dead Talk Live Announces 'Black Summer' Special Guest Panel on July 6th 2021
The Stars Of Netflix's Hit Show 'Black Summer' Will Appear Together On Horror Entertainment Talk Show 'Dead Talk Live' For An Exclusive Interview July 6th, 2021NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horror Entertainment Talk Show ‘Dead Talk Live’ announced it will be hosting an exclusive ‘Black Summer’ guest panel consisting of the Netflix hit show’s stars featuring Jaime King (Rose), Justin Chu Cary (Spears), and Christine Lee (Sun) on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, starting at 9:30 PM Eastern U.S. Time.
All 3 of the show’s stars will appear with ‘Dead Talk Live’ Host, John Vizaniaris (known as Viz) to talk about and highlight the recent release of Season 2 of ‘Black Summer’ on Netflix.
‘Black Summer’ debut on Netflix in 2019 and fans of the Zombie Apocalypse show have been waiting for Season 2 for quite some time.
‘Dead Talk Live’ streams live on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter and is set to premiere on the Horror Streaming Service ‘Screambox’ later this summer.
‘Dead Talk Live’ also announced a slew of new guests coming up that include:
Alison Leiby/Halle Kiefer (‘Ruined’ Podcast) Monday, June 28th, 2021
BJ McDonnell (Director ‘Hatchet III’) Tuesday, June 29th, 2021
Zoe Marlett (Anna ‘Black Summer’) Friday, July 2nd, 2021
Shane Johnson (‘The Possession of Michael King’) Wednesday, July 7th, 2021
Kerr Smith (‘Final Destination’) Thursday, July 8th, 2021
Lara Vosburgh (‘Inner Demons’) Friday, July 9th, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
Erik Knudsen ('Saw II') Monday, July 12th, 2021
Dominic Burgess (‘Dr. Death’) Wednesday, July 14th, 2021
About Dead Talk Live:
Dead Talk Live is a one-hour TV Talk Show featuring exclusive Celebrity Guest interviews, the latest headlines, news, reviews, trailers, and more. With an existing catalog of over 300 episodes and five new episodes premiering each week, Dead Talk Live gives every Horror Fan an inside look into one of Hollywood’s most successful genres. More information on Dead Talk Live can found on its official website: https://deadtalklive.com. Dead Talk Live is Hosted by the show's creator, John Vizaniaris, who is known as 'Viz' on the show. Dead Talk live is produced by Dead Talk Media LLC which is also owned and operated by its founder John Vizaniaris.
