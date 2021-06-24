Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway), service drive closures at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) this weekend for warranty work

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAYS: M-39 service drive M-39 (Southfield Freeway)

NORTHBOUND M-39 SERVICE DRIVE CLOSURE: Friday, June 25, 2021 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

NORTHBOUND M-39 FREEWAY CLOSURE STARTS: Saturday, June 26, 2021 6 a.m.

NORTHBOUND M-39 FREEWAY CLOSURE ENDS: Sunday, June 27, 2021 7 p.m.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Weather permitting, warranty work will require crews to close the northbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drive at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 25. The M-39 freeway will remain open during the service drive closure.

The northbound M-39 freeway will then be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27. The service drive will remain open during that time.

