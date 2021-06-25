Ellen Daigle Founder of Acclaimed Silkscreening Company, Ellen's Silkscreening, Examines America's Women Business Owners

Ellen Daigle2 Ellen's Silkscreening

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-one percent of all small business or franchise owners are women – up from 27 percent last year – according to the Small Business Trends survey results. Over half of those women business owners are Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980). Baby Boomers (1946 – 1964) account for 31 percent, while 17 percent are Millennials (1981 – 1996). Gen Z, born in or after 1997, makes up one percent of respondents.

Ellen Daigle, Founder of acclaimed silkscreening company, Ellen's Silkscreening, believes in the accuracy of such data and is a champion for it. "I have been in business since 1978, so I am an AOL oldie with young people helping me navigate 2021," states Daigle. "I believe women by nature have many qualities that make them great leaders. Women are able to set the end goal and not be driven by ego and able to work well with people and multi-task."

They are also highly educated: the largest share at 34 percent holds a Bachelor’s degree, while 27 percent have a Master’s and eight percent a Doctorate. 11 percent of respondents have an Associate’s degree and 20 percent a high school diploma or GED. The reasons these women became business owners are varied, but the plurality of 29 percent said they were ready to be their own boss. The next-most common response at 20 percent was a desire to pursue their passion, followed by a dissatisfaction with corporate America and the presentation of an opportunity, each with 13 percent.

“I always believe that when a woman says they’re going to do something, they’re not only going to do it, but they’re going to do it fast. And they’re going to do it expertly," continues Daigle.

The top four industries women own businesses in are health, beauty, and fitness services; food and restaurant; retail; and business services. The amount each spent to launch their business differs, though over half spent less than $50,000. Seventeen percent spent between $50,000 and $100,000 and nine percent spent up to $175,000. The remaining 22 percent spent between $175,000 and over $1 million, though only two percent fell into the $1 million+ rank.

Daigle continues, “I did end up owning my own business, and I absolutely love it. It’s definitely a lot of work, it’s long hours, it’s dedication, yet also offers flexibility."

Impressively, 30 percent of respondents have owned their business for 10 years or more. Seventeen percent just launched last year, 20 percent have been open two to three years, and 13 percent for four to five years. In total, businesses that have been open for five years or less account for exactly 50 percent of respondents. Fifteen percent of these women-owned businesses have been open six to nine years.

"To have an opportunity to be a woman-owned business is definitely something I’m grateful for,” Daigle concludes. “Every day is a chance for all of us, all of us women, on a day-to-day to really prove ourselves, really make a difference and work with others to be passionate in what we do.”

The large majority of women business owners employ at least one person other than themselves: 46 percent employ two to five people, while another 19 percent of women-owned businesses have between 6 and 10 employees. Fourteen percent of respondents employ between 11 and 50+ employees, and the business owner is the only employee in the remaining 20 percent. The number of people employed by women-owned businesses is increasing: last year’s Small Business Trends survey saw 32 percent of owners were the only employee, and the two to five range has also increased year-over-year by 23 percent. Not only that, but 58 percent of women-owned businesses were profitable. Profitability is down 18 percent from the prior year, though this is no surprise given the upheaval of 2020.