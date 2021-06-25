Restauranteur Hakan Ilhan Announces The August Opening of Il Piatto
EINPresswire.com/ -- Restauranteur Hakan Ilhan is pleased to announce the early August opening of Il Piatto, a new Italian concept in the former Mirabelle space, at 900 16th Street NW, 20006. Ilhan has tapped Christ Lanydrek as the new executive chef for the restaurant. He earned his Bachelor of Culinary Arts at the Académie Culinaire de France, in Paris and spent time learning the Italian cuisine in Monte Carlo. Lanydrek has also worked in restaurants across the Metropolitan Washington area and was most recently the executive sous chef at the Annapolis Yacht Club.
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9u7d6l1vieptgs2/AACb-JvkKWYXrzJnVE_QNr3Ra?dl=0
Hakan Ilhan plans to offer an approachable Italian menu that is a modern expression of classical Italian cuisine. Starters will range from $10 to $18, and entrees will be priced from $18 to $35. Familiar Italian classics on the opening dinner menu include Fettuccine alla Bolognese, Meatball Cacciatore, and Chicken Parmesan. For those anticipating a more modern offering, Tagliatelle Carbonara with Portobello, Tarragon, Confit Tomato, Yellow Pepper, and Truffle Garlic Cream, and Chippino Casserole with Crushed Tomato, Seasonal Veggie, Salmon Fricasse, Shrimp, Italian Sausage, Potato and Seafood Tomato Broth invite exploration.
“The pandemic highlighted the fact that comfort food never goes out of style,” says owner Hakan Ilhan. “At Il Piatto, it is important for our guests to feel comfortable entertaining clients, having business lunches, grabbing happy hour at the bar, or bringing their friends for brunch on the weekends.”
Ilhan is also developing the beverage program for Il Piatto to concentrate on wines from Italy and America. The list will be approachable and showcase wines that are great value finds, with average bottle pricing ranging from $35 to $250 with a few higher end wines available and wines by the glass will range from $8 to $21. Summer cocktails Italian style are also planned. Ilhan enjoys a good Aperol Spritz, an Italian wine-based cocktail, commonly served as an aperitif in Northeast Italy, which will surely find its way onto Il Piatto’s opening beverage menu.
Il Piatto is situated two blocks from Farragut West Metro and three blocks from the McPherson Square Metro accessible on the blue, orange, and silver lines. The 4,300-square foot restaurant seats approximately 100 guests in the main dining room, with an additional 22 seats at the bar. One can also book a table in the private dining room, which can accommodate an additional 30 guests. An outdoor patio will also be available during the spring and summer months (weather permitting) and can accommodate 60 guests seated.
Il Piatto is located at 900 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner will be served nightly, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily Happy Hour will be available Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., exclusively at the bar. For more information, please call (202)506-3833 or visit www.ilpiattodc.com.
###
Heather Freeman
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9u7d6l1vieptgs2/AACb-JvkKWYXrzJnVE_QNr3Ra?dl=0
Hakan Ilhan plans to offer an approachable Italian menu that is a modern expression of classical Italian cuisine. Starters will range from $10 to $18, and entrees will be priced from $18 to $35. Familiar Italian classics on the opening dinner menu include Fettuccine alla Bolognese, Meatball Cacciatore, and Chicken Parmesan. For those anticipating a more modern offering, Tagliatelle Carbonara with Portobello, Tarragon, Confit Tomato, Yellow Pepper, and Truffle Garlic Cream, and Chippino Casserole with Crushed Tomato, Seasonal Veggie, Salmon Fricasse, Shrimp, Italian Sausage, Potato and Seafood Tomato Broth invite exploration.
“The pandemic highlighted the fact that comfort food never goes out of style,” says owner Hakan Ilhan. “At Il Piatto, it is important for our guests to feel comfortable entertaining clients, having business lunches, grabbing happy hour at the bar, or bringing their friends for brunch on the weekends.”
Ilhan is also developing the beverage program for Il Piatto to concentrate on wines from Italy and America. The list will be approachable and showcase wines that are great value finds, with average bottle pricing ranging from $35 to $250 with a few higher end wines available and wines by the glass will range from $8 to $21. Summer cocktails Italian style are also planned. Ilhan enjoys a good Aperol Spritz, an Italian wine-based cocktail, commonly served as an aperitif in Northeast Italy, which will surely find its way onto Il Piatto’s opening beverage menu.
Il Piatto is situated two blocks from Farragut West Metro and three blocks from the McPherson Square Metro accessible on the blue, orange, and silver lines. The 4,300-square foot restaurant seats approximately 100 guests in the main dining room, with an additional 22 seats at the bar. One can also book a table in the private dining room, which can accommodate an additional 30 guests. An outdoor patio will also be available during the spring and summer months (weather permitting) and can accommodate 60 guests seated.
Il Piatto is located at 900 16th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner will be served nightly, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch will be available on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily Happy Hour will be available Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., exclusively at the bar. For more information, please call (202)506-3833 or visit www.ilpiattodc.com.
###
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 (202) 441-3607
email us here