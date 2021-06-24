Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NDDOT and NDPRD partner on sign replacement project

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department (NDPRD) have partnered to replace and install various signs to promote recreational opportunities across the state. This project is designed to increase visibility of North Dakota state parks and help guide visitors to parks and recreational areas.  

“Now more than ever, people are looking for recreational offerings. These new signs will help visitors better navigate to those recreation destinations as well as provide some insight into what is available at these locations,” stated Andrea Travnicek, NDPRD Director.  

So far, 87 signs have been added or replaced along state highways, and additional signs will be added this fall. 

“This partnership is a win for the citizens of North Dakota,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “The new signs will improve the look and overall experience of our highway system, while promoting great parks in our state. We’re happy to partner with NDPRD to ensure our parks are clearly marked and easy for visitors to find.” 

For more information on North Dakota state parks and recreational areas, visit www.parkrec.nd.gov.  

