Cyborggainz in the 20 Best Fitness Startups

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Fallacara, founder and Chief Flow Optimizer is delighted to announce that Cyborggainz ranks now in the 20 Best Fitness Startups in Montreal according to Startups Canada.

The ranking showcases top picks for the best Montréal based Fitness companies. These startups and companies are taking a variety of approaches to innovating the Fitness industry, but are all exceptional companies well worth a follow.

Picked among companies across the size spectrum from cutting edge startups to established brands and selected for exceptional performance in one of these categories:

Innovation

Innovative ideas

Innovative route to market

Innovative product

Growth

Exceptional growth

Exceptional growth strategy

Management

Societal impact

“It doesn’t only take dedication to achieve goals, A strong mind is the only weapon you need by your side

If you want to achieve greatness, stop asking for permission, there is no place for a Plan-B, just willpower and determination.

Understanding of one’s self and the power we each hold within, using your brain and body are the true components of what will lead you towards the best possible version of yourself. There are no shortcuts.” says Jean Fallacara

About Best Startups Canada:

Pushing the cutting edge. New problems, opportunities and challenges are abound and the new generation of Canadian startups are here.

Aiming to showcase the latest innovations, breakthroughs and greatest companies across Canada.

BestStartup.ca is managed, but not owned, by Fupping LTD, a London based media company.

BestStartup.ca mission is clear. Promote the greatest Canadian companies, businesses and innovations on the global stage.

Aiming to boost inbound investment into Canadian companies and startups by addressing the information asymmetry between small innovate startups and institutional investors.

About Cyborggainz

Cyborggainz is a web platform that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.

About Jean Fallacara

Creator of the concept Neuroscience Calisthenics. Acting as Chief Flow Optimizer.

Jean Fallacara is a serial entrepreneur who has founded and led many science-technology companies.

He is the CEO and founder of Z-SCIENCES CORPORATION, acted as CEO of Z-SC1 Corp, also behind the fitness concept of Cyborggainz and COO of Biohackers Update Magazine.

With over 20 years of experience in the tech industry. He has been working as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business.

Learn more about the turnaround of his business by following his journey on his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanfallacara/.