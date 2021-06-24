Speed Display Boards Placed on Route 75 in Juniata County

Mifflintown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two radar-controlled speed display boards in Juniata County this week to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The boards will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

PennDOT placed the first board on Route 75 in Port Royal Borough yesterday. It faces northbound traffic between Eighth and Seventh streets.

PennDOT placed the second board on Route 75 in Walker Township today. It faces southbound traffic between Smith Road and Walker Park Lane.

The boards utilize radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and post them to the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit on Route 75 is 25 miles per hour in the segment hosting the northbound facing board and 45 miles per hour for the southbound facing board.

The boards will remain in their current locations for up to four weeks. PennDOT will then reposition them to face the opposite direction.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 43 percent of Juniata County crashes in 2020.

