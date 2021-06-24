Route 1034 (Longs Run Road) Bridge Replacement Project Traffic Pattern Changes

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced, traffic patterns will change on the Route 1034 (Longs Run Road) over Sandy Run in Broadtop Township, Bedford County bridge replacement project.

On Friday, the contractor will remove the temporary signals and open PA 915 to two lanes of traffic.

Then beginning July 6, T-134 (Longs Run Road) traffic will be detoured until Friday, July 16, for the construction of the intersection that ties the roadway into the new roadway alignment.

The approximately 10-mile detour will follow Route 915 (Sandy Run Road), Route 26, Route 1036, T-551 (Mosquito Hollow Road), Route 1034 (Longs Run Road), and T-583 (Leighty Road).

This overall project consists of replacement of a single span steel bridge with a precast reinforced concrete arch culvert, new roadway alignment, a new intersection at Routes 915 and 1034, and better alignment between Dell Road (T-702) and Longs Run Road.

All work on this $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by early-September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

