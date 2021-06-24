Work Starts Soon to Repair Two Bridges in Clearfield and Cameron Counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that work will start soon to repair two bridges in the region—one in Clearfield County and one in Cameron County. Details on the structures includes:

• Clearfield County: Starting Monday, June 28, work will get underway on a Route 1009 (Deer Creek Road) bridge spanning the west branch of the Susquehanna River. The bridge is about two miles east of Lecontes Mills in Graham Township. Traffic control will consist of single lane phases with temporary, self-regulating stop signs. This 400-foot bridge carries an average of almost 500 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

• Cameron County: In mid-to-late July, work will get underway on a Route 2001 (Wykoff Run Road) bridge over Sinnemahoning Creek near the Route 120 intersection at Driftwood. Traffic control will consist of an alternating traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals. This 415-foot steel truss dates from 1938 and carries an average of 350 vehicles each day. Repairs will improve the bridge’s overall rating.

Work on the Route 1009 bridge will include concrete repairs of abutments and piers, repair and encapsulation of pier hammer heads, beam repairs, deck repairs, and new expansion dams at piers. Work on the Wykoff Run bridge will include minor concrete repairs, pier repair, along with blasting and painting of the truss. Work for each bridge will finish by the end of October.

H R I, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

