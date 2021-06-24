Route 1032 Burtner Road Gas Line Replacement Begins Friday in Harrison Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Burtner Road (Route 1032) in Harrison Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, June 25 weather permitting.

Crews from Shadco for Peoples Natural Gas Company will conduct gas line replacement work on Burtner Road between Adams Street and Cottage Avenue. The work will occur daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, July 30. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact David Hilty at 412-208-7205 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #