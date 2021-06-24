Westbound US 422 Bypass Bridge Inspection Friday, Next Week in Lawrence County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the bridge that carries westbound US 422 over the Shenango River in the City of New Castle and Taylor Township, Lawrence County, will occur on Friday, June 25 and Monday through Wednesday, June 28-30 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on westbound US 422 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews conduct bridge inspection activities. Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the routine inspection activities.

