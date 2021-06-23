2021-06-23 15:58:26.363 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Kansas City

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In Kansas City

2021-06-23 15:58:26.363

Mae Black of Kansas City has claimed a $50,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s $3 Scratchers Game, “Gold Mine.” Choosing the game because it takes a little longer to play than others, Black purchased her winning ticket at World Liquor, 5000 Woodland Ave., in Kansas City.

After scratching the ticket at home and adding up her prize, she saw that she was holding one of the game’s top prize-winners.

“I had to look at it about 10 times,” she said. “I didn’t believe it. I said, ‘Is this a counterfeit? Am I seeing things?’”

Presenting her ticket at the Missouri Lottery’s Kansas City regional office, Black confirmed that she was not seeing things, and had indeed won a $50,000 prize.

“Gold Mine” has more than $7.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including five other top prizes of $50,000. In FY20, players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and $36.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

