TURNER SECURES $2 MILLION IN STATE BUDGET FOR TYRE PARK UPGRADES

by: Rep. Turner, Chris
06/24/2021

(GRAND PRAIRIE, TX) -- Today, Representative Chris Turner (HD 101-Grand Prairie) announced that he secured $2 million in funding in the state budget for needed renovations and improvements to Grand Prairie’s Tyre Park. The park is central to the city’s Dalworth community, and hosts many important community events, including Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration.

“Tyre Park is a focal point in the historic Dalworth community and I am honored to be in a position to help secure funding for needed repairs and upgrades to the park and its facilities,” said Turner. “I look forward to working with the City of Grand Prairie and other local governments to move this project forward.”

“We are grateful for Representative Turner’s hard work for the City of Grand Prairie during the 87th Legislative Session,” said Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen. “The additional funding he was able to obtain for improvements to Tyre Park will provide a direct benefit to our residents. Our award-winning Parks, Arts and Recreation Department will use this funding to implement upgrades and enhancements to the park. This historic neighborhood will enjoy these upgrades for years to come.”

The money, which will require matching funds from local governments, will be used for redeveloping and restoring existing park features. In seeking the funds, city leaders noted a need for basketball court redevelopment, pavilion and restroom facility redevelopment, pond dredging, and the construction of a new outdoor swimming pool and splash pad.

Tyre Park’s 23.45 acres is located in both Tarrant and Dallas Counties.

