STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   21A502073                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME:  6/24/2021 at 1229

STREET: Willoughby Ave

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Center Rd.

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Clancy

AGE:  73

SEAT BELT : No / Wearing a helmet.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Marlow NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  1995

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson        

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: North Country /  DHART.

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 24, 2021 at 1229 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of Willoughby Ave & Center Rd. The operator of the motorcycle had failed to navigate a corner safely and collided with the guardrail, ultimately coming to final rest in the river down the embankment from the roadway.  The Orleans Fire Department Technical Rescue assisted getting the male back up the embankment. Clancy had sustained injuries to his legs during the crash and was transported by EMS to Northcountry where they were requesting DHART. This will be updated when further info is received.

 

 

 

 

Derby // Motorcycle Crash

