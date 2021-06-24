Derby // Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A502073
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 6/24/2021 at 1229
STREET: Willoughby Ave
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Clancy
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT : No / Wearing a helmet.
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlow NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 1995
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: North Country / DHART.
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 24, 2021 at 1229 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of Willoughby Ave & Center Rd. The operator of the motorcycle had failed to navigate a corner safely and collided with the guardrail, ultimately coming to final rest in the river down the embankment from the roadway. The Orleans Fire Department Technical Rescue assisted getting the male back up the embankment. Clancy had sustained injuries to his legs during the crash and was transported by EMS to Northcountry where they were requesting DHART. This will be updated when further info is received.