SEVEN DESERT MOUNTAIN™ FILLS NEED FOR MORE THAN JUST LUXURY HOUSING

Being Social Connects Boomers to their Communities

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To the Boomer and Gen X’ers, “social” doesn’t mean Facebook, it’s about face-to-face. Rather than just fingers and thumbs, Boomers want real, live social interaction.

It’s no wonder that Seven Desert Mountain—a community created for activity and being with others—is the latest hot spot in the already vibrant Phoenix real estate market.

Built to enrich the minds and spirit of its owners, the latest—and last—gated enclave of new condominiums, villas, and custom homes within the luxurious Desert Mountain community in North Scottsdale, Seven Desert Mountain offers the highly sought-after combination of amenities and social pursuits coupled with open spaces and privacy.

Seven Desert Mountain was designed as a walkable community and wraps around the unique No. 7 at Desert Mountain™, a USGA-rated, 18-hole championship, par-54 golf course, and its award-winning, open-air clubhouse.

The homes at Seven Desert Mountain range from 2,300- to 6,500-square-feet, with options including single-story and two-story floor plans, two to four bedrooms, and 2.5 to 4.5 baths. Base prices range from $1.4 to over $4 million.

And add one more advantage to living at Seven Desert Mountain: A Full Golf, Seven Golf or Lifestyle membership is reserved for each homebuyer, subject to Club approval but without a waitlist. Not only do these memberships enhance social connectivity, but they also expand the bubble that Boomers want to occupy. With golf rounds up 14% nationally and nearly a half-million new golfers added to the ranks in the past year, demand is at a new level.

“People are not waiting to live the life they want to live, they’re acting now, and buying in the luxury space at a record pace. Seven has it,” said Nicole Forbes, Director of Membership Sales for Desert Mountain Club. “Our prospects see the vast array of activities and programming for every member of the family and realize there is nothing quite like it anywhere else.”

For added comfort and protection, the residences and offerings at Seven Desert Mountain all bring health and wellness features right into the home. Each of the three select luxury builders—Cullum Homes, Camelot Homes, and Family Development—incorporates energy-efficient building methods, “smart home” and “clean home” technologies, along with the highest levels of craftsmanship.

“We looked all over the region,” said recent buyer Jason Yetter of Colorado. “Lifestyle and fresh, open air were key for our family, but more importantly, we were chasing vibe. We wanted to be among people – walkable to the clubhouse, having a place where we could sip wine, engage and socialize with like-minded people.”

“The clinking of glasses in the clubhouse is what we want to hear from our patio,” Yetter added. “We don’t want to be isolated; our preference is to be near the action and socialization.”

Seven Desert Mountain occupies just a fraction of the greater Desert Mountain community’s 8,000 explorable acres of high-desert glory showcased on miles of trails ideal for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Desert Mountain is unique for its six “other” golf courses, all designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus. No less exciting are the many health and wellness options, from the Sonoran Spa to abundant fitness and heart-healthy programs.

For additional information on the Seven Desert Mountain community and membership, access the web site at www.sevendesertmountain.com.

# # #

About Seven Desert Mountain

The last gated enclave of up to 190 new condominiums, villas, and custom homes is selling now at Seven Desert Mountain™, the newest luxury residential community located in the southern tip of the 8000-acre Desert Mountain property. Sitting from 2,400 up to 4,500 feet high in the picturesque Sonoran Desert of Scottsdale, Ariz., Desert Mountain is among the finest private golf and recreational communities in the world and is consistently ranked among the top private clubs in the nation.

It is the only private community worldwide with six Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Courses, and an 18-hole, par-54 course, No. 7, a USGA-rated, championship layout, designed by Bill Brownlee and Wendell Pickett. Desert Mountain is also home to an expansive, full-service spa, tennis on three surfaces, pickleball and ten restaurants and grills, plus 20 miles of private hiking trails, mountain biking, horseback riding and more than 40 social clubs. A full suite of recreational, dining and luxury experiences await members and residents in the majestic Desert Mountain community. Learn more about membership and Seven Desert Mountain at http://www.sevendesertmountain.com.