Mobile Edge’s Tried, True, and Not So Obvious Tips to Make Your July 4th Cookout a Success
There’s More to Great Cookouts than Good Food
Keep partygoers powered up and listening to tunes and gaming all day long by providing access to mobile power banks and/or charging stations.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Striving to get just the right sear on that juicy steak for your July 4th family cookout is about as American as it gets, next to mom, apple pie, and baseball. This year, with people out and about again as lockdowns ease and vaccine numbers increase, families and friends will be gathering in big numbers to celebrate not only America’s birthday but the country’s reopening.
What can you do to make sure your cookout is second to none? See Mobile Edge’s hand-picked cookout tips below, plus learn how Mobile Edge can help you make the most of your July 4th cookout experience.
1. Set the mood. Prime everyone for the occasion with patriotic invites, whether mailed, emailed, or posted to social media, and don’t forget the decorations! Flags, balloons, napkins, paper products, you name it—anything red, white, and blue will get partygoers in a celebratory frame of mind.
2. Know your audience. You might like big, juicy steaks, but kids might prefer hotdogs and hamburgers, and there’s sure to be a few vegans or vegetarians in the crowd. Make sure you accommodate all dietary likes and needs at your July 4th cookout.
3. Ask others to pitch in. Sure, you’ll want to provide the main course and a few of the side dishes vital to ensure your July 4 cookout’s success, but don’t try to do it all. That’s just too much pressure! Ask partygoers to bring salads, desserts, snacks, and even refreshments or paper products to ease the burden. The best cookouts are the ones that have lots of variety.
4. Be prepared. Whether you’re cooking with charcoal or gas, you’ll want to put your cooking gear through the paces by firing it up well ahead of time—and don’t forget those grilling tools! What shape are they in? You might even want to trade in that wire brush for a grill stone or other non-wire scraper. The last thing you want is bristles from that grill brush ending up in someone’s food. It’s off-putting and dangerous!
5. Keep them entertained. Depending on where you hold your July 4th cookout, you’ll likely have a few lawn games lined up, such as bocce ball and cornhole. That said, what’s a party without music and entertainment for all? Got an outdoor Bluetooth speaker that needs power all day long? What about keeping the teens and tweens (and even some adults) occupied with the latest video game release? This is where Mobile Edge can help put your July 4 cookout over the top.
Mobile Edge Recommends
As cookout host, you can keep partygoers powered up and listening to tunes and gaming all day long by providing access to mobile power banks and/or charging stations for a wide range of their devices, such as Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, game controllers, and even tablets, smartphones, and laptops.
• Delivering an incredible 85 watts, Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, including laptops and gaming consoles—and with its universal AC outlet, no special adapters are required. Lightweight, compact, and durable, this mobile power pack meets FAA carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries.
• The 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank or the 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank can charge multiple USB devices simultaneously. Engineered with Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, these slim portable power banks make great mobile power sources for smartphones, tablets, cameras, headsets, speakers, wearable devices, drones, and much more!
• The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at once. Smart Charge detects each device to deliver the fastest possible charging speed. All four ports can support 1A or 2A charging for a total output of 6A when all ports are in use.
• Get more out of your laptop and tablet with the All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub. This device provides 4K HDMI Video Output, SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
You’ll even want a way to help keep your July cookout party tech organized and protected. We’ve got you covered there, too, with protective backpacks and laptop cases you can use on July 4 and all year-round.
Here are two popular recommendations:
• For the eco-conscious, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made of 80% natural cotton canvas. These eco-friendly backpacks are full-featured, with a dedicated, padded compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches and separate sections for accessories and miscellaneous gear.
• Mobile Edge’s Graphite SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense, ergonomic, and super lightweight backpack that’s all about easy access. Available in eight colors, this stylish backpack features dedicated storage for laptops with screens up to 16-inches, tablets, accessories, and more.
All Mobile Edge laptop bags, laptop cases, briefcases, protective backpacks, and gaming backpacks come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
