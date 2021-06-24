Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a preliminary injunction motion to force the Biden Administration to comply with Title 42, a law designed to prevent illegal aliens who threaten public health from entering the United States. Despite the clear dangers posed by allowing COVID-19 to openly cross our border, the Biden Administration has abandoned its duty to protect the public health from alien-borne diseases.

“The Biden Administration’s repeated disregard for the lives of those who live in border states like Texas is incredibly concerning,” Attorney General Paxton said. “For an Administration that says they recognize the disaster this pandemic has wreaked on the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans, they appear to have no interest in preventing another COVID-19 surge. Texas is open for business and Biden’s actions are thwarting our re-opening. I have one message to President Biden: Do the right thing and follow the law.”

Read the entire motion here.