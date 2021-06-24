PennDOT Reopens Juniata County Covered Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that it has reopened a Juniata County bridge that was closed in mid-May after being damaged in a truck crash.

The structure is a covered bridge, known as the North Oriental Covered bridge. It spans Mahantango Creek on Route 2023 (Turkey Valley Road) at the Juniata/Snyder county line. Now that repairs have been finished, PennDOT has reopened the bridge to traffic. The 65-foot bridge saw rehabilitation work in 1988 and carries an average of more than 800 vehicles per day.

With the bridge reopened, a detour using Route 2023 (Turkey Valley Road), Route 3002 (Old 22 Road), Route 104, and Route 3001 (Covered Bridge Road) has been lifted. PennDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this closure.

