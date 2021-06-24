Roundabout Construction Begins Next Week at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) and Rocherty Road in Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the construction of a roundabout at Route 241 (Colebrook Road) and Rocherty Road in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, will begin next week.

Weather permitting, on Monday, June 28, the contractor will begin setting up temporary traffic signals at Colebrook Road and Rocherty Road to create three-way traffic control at this location. The temporary signals will be in place for up to 105 days for this phase of the project. Motorists should be alert when approaching the intersection.

This project also includes the realignment of an S-curve on Route 241 between Creekside Drive and just north of Mill Road. This work was completed in May.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $3,410,676 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 29, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018