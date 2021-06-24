Samsdigital.Net serves Tea on Mr. Terence Thompson, Quincy Valentine, and Muzilog.Com

New music from Mr. Terence Thompson, Quincy Valentine releases new music video and new additions to Muzilog.Com

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SamsDigital.Net is a full-service media marketing entity with a strong focus on the entertainment industry, and we have a few announcements about our clients, Mr. Terence Thompson, Quincy Valentine, and Muzilog.Com.

Announcements:

A]

We at Samsdigital.Net are proud to announce that Producer, Songwriter, and recording artist Mr. Terrence Thompson has joined our roster of notable artists. Samsdigital.Net will handle social Media Marketing and Publicity as we advance. Terence Thompson has just released a new project entitled, "If Only I Had Band."

Terence conceived this project in early 2020, and production on the project began that summer. To bring his compositions to life, he solicited the assistance of the following superb musicians and human beings:

Jean Case (Trumpet & Flugelhorn)

Michael Hudson (Piano/ EP)

Bobby Raymond (Acoustic, Fretless & Upright Bass)

Fritz Raymond (Acoustic Guitar)

Anthony Silver (Electric Guitar)

Jacques Jones (Fretless Bass)

Marcus Parker (Drums)

Kera O'Bryon (Vocals)

Genre: Jazz

B]

Also on our roster is HipHop recording artist, Quincy Valentine who just launched his new video, "DayDreams." The music video is distributed through VEVO, TIDAL, and Apple Music platforms, and the single is available for streaming on all digital streaming platforms. Quincy gives a detailed back story about the song in a recent interview on Muzilog Magazine.

The single, DayDreams is from his recently released EP, "Valentine's Day," on the Xplore Music Group label and features R&B singing sensation, Shamyra.

Valentine's Day EP is a groovy HipHop headbanger project with five selections: Let's Groove, Valentine's Day, Daydreams, Never Thought, and Chocolate. Features include Zal Walton Jr., Saeed, and Shamyra.

C]

Muzilog Magazine, our online music, and online art publication, have introduced two new additions. The first is Muzilog Magazine Podcast. Where exciting and informative interviews with artists, authors, educators, and so much more posted and archived. Please take a moment and check out some or all of the episodes. Individuals can find the Podcast on the following platforms: Anchor, Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, Breaker, and more. Whatever platform you choose to check out the Podcast, please be sure to follow or subscribe.

Second is the Muzilog Magazine Podcast Playlist, which features artists either interviewed or written about in Muzilog. It's primarily on Spotify presently, and listeners are encouraged to subscribe and be sure to follow the playlists. Currently, there are two lists, respectively, volume one and volume two.