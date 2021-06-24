New Small Business Owners List from Dataman Group Direct Lets Marketers Target Decision Makers

The New Enhanced Small Business Owner List from Dataman Group Direct enables advertisers to target decision makers in the small business market.

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Group Direct’s new Enhanced Small Business Owners Marketing List offers marketers entrée to the lucrative small business market.

Annually, small businesses create 1.5 million jobs and account for 64% of all new jobs in the U.S. In 2020, small businesses generated 44% of the U.S. economic activity. Small business owners are responsible for the purchasing decisions that drive this activity.

This new Enhanced Small Business Owners List contains information on the decision makers at over 13 million small businesses in the U.S. 3.7 million U.S. small businesses are micro-businesses, with under 9 employees. On the whole, small businesses employ almost 60 million workers.

Small business owners are excellent prospects for all sorts of good and services. These include accounting, insurance, printing, shipping, supplies, office furniture, telecommunications and technology services, banking and marketing.

Dataman Group’s new Enhanced Small Business Owner List let’s marketers reach these decision makers. Telephone numbers are available for every record and email addresses are available for a portion of the file. This allows marketers to reach out to small business owners via multiple marketing channels.

“Our new small business list is an excellent vehicle for direct mail marketing, telemarketing, email marketing and digital advertising” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “Our customers expect us to not only provide them with the best targeted lists in the industry, but also with cutting edge marketing advice. Right now, this is a perfect list for marketers looking for new B2B business.”

Dataman Group Direct offers an entire suite of business lists, including the national business list database, new business lists, business loan prospects, credit-based business lists and franchise owners marketing lists

