Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,606 in the last 365 days.

Traffic delays, VT Route 58 in Barton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police Derby

 

Vermont Route 58, also known as Willoughby Avenue, near the Orleans Country Club in Barton is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash.  Estimates on the delay are at least a half-hour.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available.

 

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

 

Please drive safely, thank you.

 

 

You just read:

Traffic delays, VT Route 58 in Barton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.