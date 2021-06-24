Traffic delays, VT Route 58 in Barton

Vermont Route 58, also known as Willoughby Avenue, near the Orleans Country Club in Barton is reduced to one lane due to a vehicle crash. Estimates on the delay are at least a half-hour. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.
