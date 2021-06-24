» News » 2021 » New electric vehicle charging station opens in Ki...

New electric vehicle charging station opens in Kingdom City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 24, 2021- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced that the state’s first electric vehicle charging station funded through the state’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust has opened. Owned by Callaway Electric Cooperative, the charging station is located at the FastLane Convenience Store in Kingdom City.

The new station is one of nine sites to be awarded trust funding in 2020. Eight other sites across the state were awarded and are progressing toward completion. Charging station locations include Bethany, Cameron, Columbia, Concordia, Joplin, Tarkio, Sikeston and Springfield.

Each station will include two DC Fast Chargers with both CHAdeMO and CCS1 Combo plugs to service the greatest number of electronic vehicles currently available to drivers. Many sites will also include Level 2 chargers to provide the greatest flexibility for drivers. Like traditional gas stations, pricing is determined by each charging station’s owner.

“We are excited about the opening of Missouri’s first electric vehicle charging station built with VW Trust funding,” said Dru Buntin, acting director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “It is a major milestone for this important project that represents a real victory for electronic vehicle drivers in Missouri, whether they are residents or visitors.”

In consultation with experts and the public, the department developed a minimum practical network plan of 13 sites strategically located at targeted highway intersections across Missouri. During the previous application period, the department was able to award all but four of the identified sites. Applications will be accepted later this summer for the remaining four sites, located in Perryville, Harrisonville, Rolla and Nevada.

More information about Missouri’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure program is available at dnr.mo.gov/env/apcp/vw/ev.htm.

