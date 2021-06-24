6/24/2021

Thursday, June 24, 2021

**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis Statement on Condo Collapse SURFSIDE, Fla. – This morning Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis traveled to Surfside to assess the damage, coordinate response efforts and provide support for emergency activities following the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse. Following the tour of damage, the CFO joined Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference. CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “There are a lot of families that could use our prayers and support this morning. As I’ve toured the scene, I’ve been moved by the courage and professionalism that Florida’s firefighters are demonstrating. We’re doing everything possible to provide coordination and support to the teams, to save and protect lives.” The State Fire Marshal’s Office oversees Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (US&R) teams. US&R teams 1 and 2 are currently on the scene in Surfside and have been going unit-by-unit in the complex to evacuate residents and save lives. The CFO continued, “Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue teams are the best-of-the-best when it comes to search and rescue missions and I would like to thank them for their heroic efforts that they have displayed. This is currently an active scene and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will provide any investigative support that’s needed - but right now saving lives is our top priority. Please continue to pray for the families who were affected by this terrible tragedy and for the first responders working around the clock to save lives.” ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).