Goodbye College Waitlists
Applying to NewU is free. All you need is a photo of high school transcript and ID.
NewU University Eliminates the Dreaded Waitlisted Status for College Applicants
Why do so many applicants tolerate this bad behavior from colleges? At NewU University we do not waitlist people. We tell applicants whether they are admitted or denied within 24 hours of application.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewU University introduces yet another innovative reform to Higher Education practices by eliminating the dreaded Waitlisted status for college applicants.
— Stratsi Kulinski, President
Last year was quite the outlier for college admissions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From suboptimal online instruction to more effective virtual activities such as campus tours to the wider adoption of Pass/Fail grading and test-optional admissions, a set of reforms took place. But all those reforms were mostly driven by the external forces and imposed constraints of the pandemic, rather than by the colleges' own desire to change for the benefit of students and parents.
The coming academic year starting this Fall will see colleges go back to in-person teaching as the norm, but some changes from last year will be here to stay, including test-blind and test-optional admissions. One lingering effect of the pandemic continues to manifest itself through developments such as the increased number of colleges each high school student applied to, now at an all time high average of 7 colleges per applicant. From a demographic perspective, there are less applicants now than before, and even more high school students are taking a gap year or joining the workforce. Combined, these trends have led to an unexpected dynamic for many waiting to hear whether their application has been Approved or Denied. Enter the dreaded Waitlisted status.
Because colleges are increasingly unsure how many people they admit would actually join their class this Fall, now more than ever they are putting applicants “on hold” and waitlisting too many students. This status means a student is neither admitted, nor denied admission. It is something akin to being in limbo and in a holding cell reserved for those who could potentially be admitted, but only if things don't go as well for the college in terms of number of students enrolling.
Stratsi Kulinski, President and founder of NewU University, commented: "If being waitlisted sounds like cruel and unusual punishment for college applicants, it is because it seems to be exactly that. Colleges use the waitlist to manage their admissions funnel better for themselves, but this creates an inordinate amount of anxiety and uncertainty for students and parents looking to get in. No one deserves to be told “you were not quite good enough, but we may run out of other options, so let’s put you on the reserve bench and see what happens". If a parent or a romantic partner acted like that, we'd all be appalled and the vast majority of people would just not put up with. So why do so many applicants tolerate this bad behavior from colleges? At NewU University we do not waitlist people. We tell applicants whether they are admitted or denied within 24 hours of application. That’s just how we do everything – transparently and above board, and with empathy and respect for each applicant's time and effort. So if you have been waitlisted at another college and are losing sleep over it, and may be even some of your self-confidence, just do yourself a favor and apply to NewU University today."
Goodbye waitlists, Hello NewU! Welcome to a new breed of university. Welcome to NewU.
NewU University is a private nonprofit offering future-proof majors and BA degrees in person and on campus in Washington, DC. Programs take 3 years to complete, not 4. Tuition is 70% lower than at other private nonprofit schools and lower than most public universities as well. NewU is licensed to operate by the DC Higher Education Licensure Commission, so it meets and exceeds all applicable standards for universities in our nation's capital.
Stratsi Kulinski
NewU University
+1 202-361-1120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Goodbye College Waitlists!