COMPUTER VISION AI DISRUPTOR, HUMMINGBIRDS AI, PARTNERS WITH TRIPLE G VENTURES
Unlocking Human Potential Through Responsible AI, Computer Vision, and Behavioral Analytics
Working with Gregg and the Triple G team has been bliss for us, as we are getting the best that any VC can offer while maintaining our independence to build a better future through responsible AI.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration, today announced the expansion of the company’s client portfolio. Hummingbirds.ai, a cutting-edge, closed-loop, cloud-independent platform is reimagining business at the speed of sight with behavior recognition without sacrificing privacy.
Hummingbirds AI Founder and CEO, Dr. Nima Schei commented, “We are a progressive, outlier, outside-of-the-box, and diverse team, and that has been woven into our culture, vision, and product. Our values don't necessarily align with VCs' or traditional investors' mindset, and we never wanted to limit ourselves to a predefined box. We want to fly high and independent, far from what others may expect from us, to make waves for the next 10-20-50+ years, not to follow the trends. That's why bootstrapping and keeping ourselves independent has been our priority; in fact, looking at hindsight, I'm pretty happy that we didn't hear YES, from those few VCs we pitched. Working with Gregg and the Triple G Ventures team has been bliss for us, as we are getting the best that any VC can offer while maintaining our independence to build a better future through responsible AI”.
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said: “The Triple G team is honored to collaborate with such a forward-looking team of futurists, technologists, and forward-thinking innovators. So many companies are excited about technology for technology's sake, but Hummingbirds AI brings a level of humanity and authenticity helping enterprises and employees alike drive performance, profitability, and fraud prevention without sacrificing privacy”
About Hummingbirds AI
Hummingbirds AI Inc. is unlocking human potential through responsible AI. Hummingbirds AI is a privately-held Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision startup reimagining business at the speed of sight with behavior recognition without sacrificing privacy. Hummingbirds AI is a culturally diverse team, now helping global enterprises optimize employee performance and solve everyday challenges through a proprietary cutting-edge, closed-loop, cloud-independent technology platform. Hummingbirds AI has been recognized by TechCrunch as an editor's top pick in security and privacy (2020).
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is a global business growth consultancy with a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. With proven track records across IOT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
