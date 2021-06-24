Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce holds first meeting

Prioritizes topics, sets next steps for public input

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce convened in Casper in June for their first meeting to begin discussions on policy issues related to hunting licenses and access facing Wyoming hunters and anglers. A recording of the 2-day meeting is available on the Taskforce website.

The Taskforce membership elected Rusty Bell, Campbell County commissioner, taxidermist and sportsman, and Josh Coursey, of Sweetwater County, executive director of Muley Fanatic Foundation, as co-chairs to lead the group over the next 18-months. The co-chairs are mutually dedicated to ensuring an open process with many opportunities for public input.

“Transparency will be important to be successful,” said Josh Coursey, co-chair of the Taskforce.

Through a ranking process, the Taskforce membership prioritized three issues for initial discussion over the next several meetings:

What policies might sustainably increase resident sportsperson opportunities for the “big 5” species -- moose, sheep, goat, bison and grizzly bear? This discussion comes with a proposal to consider a 90/10 allocation for resident/nonresident licenses.

What policies might sustainably increase resident sportsperson opportunities for deer, elk and antelope?

What policies and practices might support private landowners as stewards of wildlife habitat?

“We will be taking public comments over the next several weeks on these topics to build a foundation for discussion at our upcoming meeting,” said Rusty Bell, co-chair of the Taskforce.

Anyone interested can submit comments through wyomingwildlifetaskforce.com. In some regions of Wyoming, the Taskforce members will be hosting local listening sessions. For meeting details at a location near you, visit the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce website.

The Taskforce membership set the next five, 1-day meetings, planned for 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Casper. Details on locations are forthcoming and will be announced when finalized:

July 8

July 19

Sept. 1

Nov. 18

Dec. 3

The charge of the Taskforce will be to formulate recommendations to the Wyoming Legislature and the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission; the Taskforce does not have rulemaking authority.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

