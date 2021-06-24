New opinions: June 24

State v. Van Der Heever 2021 ND 116 Docket No.: 20200309 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: DUI/DUS Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: Information from a tip may provide the factual basis for an investigative stop. In evaluating whether the factual basis for a stop meets the legal standard of reasonable and articulable suspicion, we consider the totality of the circumstances. Where a known, or easily ascertainable, informant provides a greater quantity of information than a bare assertion of possible impaired or erratic driving, the officer need not personally observe, or corroborate, evidence of criminal activity in order to have reasonable suspicion to stop a vehicle.

Interest of K.C. 2021 ND 115 Docket No.: 20210122 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Juvenile court orders terminating parental rights are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Thompson v. State 2021 ND 114 Docket No.: 20210038 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s dismissal of an application for post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(7).

Interest of C.G. 2021 ND 113 Docket No.: 20210132 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Atkins v. State 2021 ND 112 Docket No.: 20200077 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Per Curiam View Opinion

State v. Gedrose 2021 ND 111 Docket No.: 20200277 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY) Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A statute enjoys a conclusive presumption of constitutionality unless it is clearly shown that it contravenes the state or federal constitution. Due process is not violated merely because mens rea is not a required element of a criminal offense. A felony offense of issuing a check without sufficient funds under N.D.C.C. § 6-08-16(1)(d) does not violate due process and is constitutional on its face.

Abdi v. State 2021 ND 110 Docket No.: 20200341 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair View Opinion Highlight: An application for post-conviction relief alleging constitutionally ineffective assistance of counsel under Padilla v. Kentucky was properly denied where the applicant failed to meet his burden to show he pleaded guilty to an offense mandating his removal and he was advised he may be deported. An applicant who argues they did not knowingly, intelligently, or voluntarily, enter their plea alleging they received ineffective assistance of counsel cannot establish a manifest injustice will result if they cannot withdraw their plea where they did not establish they received ineffective assistance of counsel.

State v. Schweitzer 2021 ND 109 Docket No.: 20200348 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: ASSAULT Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: To claim a violation of his or her due process rights, a defendant must show the State acted in bad faith when it failed to preserve evidence. Sufficient evidence existed to convict a defendant of aggravated assault.

Johnshoy v. Johnshoy 2021 ND 108 Docket No.: 20200263 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other) Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A prima facie case consists of factual allegations sufficient to support a finding of a material change in circumstances and that a change is necessary to serve the best interests of the child. A “material change” is an important new fact that was unknown at the time of the prior custody decision. To establish a prima facie case that modification is necessary to serve the best interests of the children requires more than the improved circumstances of the party moving to modify primary residential responsibility. The preference of a mature child may be particularly significant to the trial court, both in determining whether there has been a significant change of circumstances and in determining the best interests of the child. The maturity of the child is a factually driven issue and will depend on the facts and circumstances of the case. The court should consider a mature child’s preference only if there are persuasive reasons for that preference.

Comes v. State 2021 ND 107 Docket No.: 20210005 Filing Date: 6/24/2021 Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: The statutory remedy of post-conviction relief pursuant to N.D.C.C. ch. 29-32.1 is not available to provide relief for disciplinary measures, custodial treatment, or other violations of civil rights of a convicted person occurring after the imposition of sentence.