Divestment of Z-SC1

Jean Fallacara announced the Divestment of Z-SC1 Biomedical and its Shutting Down - New turnaround on freezers manufacturers’ business priority

Z-SC1 Biomedical with both its partners ilShinBioBase co. and Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Co., Ltd. have simply failed to adapt swiftly to the market requirements” — Jean Fallacara

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of the company Jean Fallacara said in his announcement that he is making a proactive decision to preserve his reputation and create a more focused business model to maximize the value of his R&D department. The company closed its representatives in Montreal, Canada and Seoul, South Korea and no employees laid off will be necessary.

-“At this stage, Z-SC1 Biomedical with both its financial and commercial partners ilShinBioBase co. and Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Co., Ltd. have simply failed to adapt swiftly to the market requirements, and the actual business model became nonviable” declared Jean Fallacara motivating his decision.

-“Innovate, Create or Disappear’, I’ve been standing behind this for over two decades, and I see that the future of the cold storage market, mainly due to Covid-19 vaccine storage is shifting to be dominated by natural refrigerants, Energy saving, Sample Security, Small Portable units, all offering High tech Cloud based, A.I. Self monitored systems, high reliability and immediate availability of products.” said the CEO of the company while announcing the divestment.

“Today’s technological challenges take freezers manufacturers to the next level, beyond traditional ultra-cold mechanical refrigeration, with uniqueness, special features, and conscientiousness for the environment.

Bottom line is that there are many more things to consider, like:

● Sustainability of the relationships with both its partners;

● Limited capability and factories resources;

● A sharp decline of the quality and availability of the products;

● Technological mismatch with future market needs and trends;

The shift to new types of demand significantly accelerated by Covid-19 which makes the future of Z-SC1 Biomedical business untenable and unpredictable.

Moving forward, the Entrepreneur is planning to take the lead with a new line of products, built entirely from a new state of the art Ultra-modern Production Facility bearing all required certifications - ISO 9001, - CE, -UL and ETL. and locally supervised by the Production Manager, John-Xiadong Zhang former North America Manager for Haier Biomedical.

The priority is to have total control of Intellectual Property, production, logistics, engineering, and development, which will be a real change for our success. Self-reliance is one of the most important attributes of freedom. We want to be the chess player, not the chess piece anymore, and become the change we wished to see in the world of cold storage for so long!” declares Jean Fallacara about the future of his company and the turnaround of the business.

-About JEAN FALLACARA

Jean Fallacara is a serial entrepreneur who has founded and led many science-technology companies. Author of the Book Neuroscience Calisthenics.

He is the CEO and founder of Z-Sciences Corporation, acted as CEO of Z-SC1 Corp, behind the concept of Cyborggainz and the COO of Biohackers Update Magazine.

With over 20 years of experience in the tech industry. He has been working as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business.

Ranking as Top 5 Motivational Influencers in Canada and in the Top 10 Entrepreneur to follow in 2021, You can learn more about the turnaround of his businesses by following his journey on his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeanfallacara/