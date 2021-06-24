COVID-19 Daily Update 6-24-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year old male from Upshur County, a 67-year old female from Marion County, an 85-year old female from Lewis County, and a 31-year old female from Mingo County.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,514), Berkeley (12,826), Boone (2,175), Braxton (1,009), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,870), Calhoun (387), Clay (542), Doddridge (641), Fayette (3,546), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,309), Greenbrier (2,889), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,843), Hardy (1,572), Harrison (6,181), Jackson (2,244), Jefferson (4,793), Kanawha (15,477), Lewis (1,280), Lincoln (1,603), Logan (3,285), Marion (4,642), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,056), McDowell (1,613), Mercer (5,151), Mineral (2,973), Mingo (2,753), Monongalia (9,389), Monroe (1,218), Morgan (1,225), Nicholas (1,903), Ohio (4,308), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,321), Raleigh (7,084), Randolph (2,852), Ritchie (756), Roane (660), Summers (864), Taylor (1,277), Tucker (546), Tyler (744), Upshur (1,964), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (457), Wood (7,943), Wyoming (2,045).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, and Pendleton counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Pendleton County