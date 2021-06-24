First Onsite Property Restoration Sponsors PGA Pro Ashley Grier in 2021 KPMG Championship
First Onsite Property Restoration is sponsoring Professional Golfer, Ashley Grier in the 2021 KPMG Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club, June 24-27, 2021.ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration is sponsoring Professional Golfer, Ashley Grier in the 2021 KPMG Championship held at the Atlanta Athletic Club, June 24-27, 2021. The PGA Professional has competed in three majors, including two back-to-back KPMG Women’s PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019. She is the 2020 Women’s Club Professional Player of the Year, as well as qualified and participated in the 2007 LPGA Women’s US Open. Ashley is a legacy of the PGA, her father, David Grier, has been a PGA Professional for 40 years. “First Onsite is excited to support Ashley at her fourth KPMG Championship and be a part of the KPMG Championship event for the first time this year,” shares Bud Lintelman, Vice President of Client Solutions National Sales for First Onsite.
About First Onsite First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,200 team members and operates from more than 80 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Maureen Russell
MKR Communications
+1 3039292711
email us here