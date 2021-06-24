Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,587 in the last 365 days.

I-94 closure in Jackson on Friday for Lansing Avenue bridge demolition

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-94 Lansing Avenue

CLOSEST CITY:    Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021

OVERALL I-94 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: June 2023

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing both directions of I-94 to allow crews to safely demolish the Lansing Avenue bridge.

This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and replacing the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured north to US-127 (West Avenue), then east to Parnall Road, south to Cooper Street, and then back to eastbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured north to Cooper Street, west to Parnall Road, south to US-127 (West Avenue), and back to westbound I-94.

Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This traffic configuration will increase safety for workers and motorists through this work zone. These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-94, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

I-94 Rebuilding Michigan Project Profile - Jackson County

You just read:

I-94 closure in Jackson on Friday for Lansing Avenue bridge demolition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.