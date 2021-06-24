Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WBC Hosts Broadband Webinar June 25

WBC Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera will host the webinar and provide project

timelines, grant application template and instructions, and further understanding of the selection process to be included in the Council’s grant application to NTIA. The webinar will be recorded and a link will be posted online following the presentation.

 

 

ABOUT THE NTIA BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM

The Broadband Infrastructure Program is a $288 million broadband deployment program directed to partnerships between a state or one or more political subdivisions of a state, and providers of fixed broadband service to support broadband infrastructure deployment to areas lacking broadband, especially rural areas.

 

The program was established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. In the priority order defined by the Act, NTIA will accept applications for projects that are designed to:

  1. Provide broadband service to the greatest number of households in an eligible service area;
  2. Provide broadband service to rural areas;
  3. Be most cost-effective in providing broadband service; or
  4. Provide broadband service with a download speed of at least 100 Mbps and an upload speed of at least 20 Mbps.

