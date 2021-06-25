Careficient appoints Brad Caldwell as Chief Operating Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient the leading EMR provider of Web-based home health, Hospice and private duty software announced today that Brad Caldwell has joined the Careficient team as Chief Operating Office. In this role, Caldwell will focus on maximizing strategic business opportunities, expanding market share while continuing to provide the industry leading customer service.
“We are very pleased to have Brad join Careficient as part of our leadership team,” said Bill Creach, President and CEO at Careficient. With Brad on our team, we are positioning ourselves to accelerate the continued growth of our high-value solutions for new customers and through new channels.”
Caldwell brings to Careficient a deep background in home health and hospice technology, with more than 20 years of experience in consultative selling, business development, and strategic marketing. Prior to joining Careficient he was instrumental in starting the home health telehealth industry and has been as Chief Revenue Office for a worldwide post-acute software company. Brad also puts his deep knowledge of healthcare into practice with board positions in leading industry association such as Home Care Technology Association of America, HCAF (Home Care Association of Florida), NAHC (National Association for Home Care) and Connected HealthCare.
“Careficient is positioned very well for Significant growth with one of the only single platforms across the entire continuum of care including private duty, Homecare and Hospice.” Caldwell said.
About Careficient
Careficient was founded in 2017 and is located in Jensen Beach Florida. Careficient provides technology solutions to home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. Our goal has always been to provide a SaaS system for agency owners and managers that would work efficiently for their unique needs, help the Agency stay in compliance with state and federal regulations and expediated the billing and collection for the service they provide. Careficient’s SaaS Agency Management products are supported by a US based team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience. To learn more, visit www.careficient.com
Brad Caldwell, Chief Operating Officer
bcaldwell@careficient.com
Bill Creach, CEO
“We are very pleased to have Brad join Careficient as part of our leadership team,” said Bill Creach, President and CEO at Careficient. With Brad on our team, we are positioning ourselves to accelerate the continued growth of our high-value solutions for new customers and through new channels.”
Caldwell brings to Careficient a deep background in home health and hospice technology, with more than 20 years of experience in consultative selling, business development, and strategic marketing. Prior to joining Careficient he was instrumental in starting the home health telehealth industry and has been as Chief Revenue Office for a worldwide post-acute software company. Brad also puts his deep knowledge of healthcare into practice with board positions in leading industry association such as Home Care Technology Association of America, HCAF (Home Care Association of Florida), NAHC (National Association for Home Care) and Connected HealthCare.
“Careficient is positioned very well for Significant growth with one of the only single platforms across the entire continuum of care including private duty, Homecare and Hospice.” Caldwell said.
About Careficient
Careficient was founded in 2017 and is located in Jensen Beach Florida. Careficient provides technology solutions to home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. Our goal has always been to provide a SaaS system for agency owners and managers that would work efficiently for their unique needs, help the Agency stay in compliance with state and federal regulations and expediated the billing and collection for the service they provide. Careficient’s SaaS Agency Management products are supported by a US based team of health and technology experts with hundreds of years of experience. To learn more, visit www.careficient.com
Brad Caldwell, Chief Operating Officer
bcaldwell@careficient.com
Bill Creach, CEO
Careficient, Inc.
+1 772-600-4682
bcreach@careficient.com