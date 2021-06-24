Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for June 24, 2021

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for June 24, 2021

Governor Calls Extra Session

Following the Legislature’s impasse to renew the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) during the regular session, the governor has called an extra session for legislators to reach an agreement on this important funding mechanism for MO HealthNet, or Medicaid. The session begins on Wednesday, June 23, and I am hopeful we can resolve this issue quickly to prevent budget withholds in the coming fiscal year and the possible loss of billions of dollars in matching federal funds.

Veterans Legislation Signed into Law

On Tuesday, June 22, the governor signed legislation into law benefitting our state’s military personnel and veterans. House Bill 476 allows our service men and women to use their military experience and training toward a relevant occupational license, among other provisions.

Sarcoxie Bears Archery Team Wins World Championship

Congratulations to the Sarcoxie Bears Archery Team and their coach, David Woolsey, for earning the title of World Champions as they took first place in the World Archery Championship. The team also placed fourth in the 2021 Bullseye World Championship, and Allyssa Willis earned the title of Female 3D World Champion. The community welcomed the trophy-packing champs back to Bear country with a parade and congratulatory signs following their victorious competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Sarcoxie Bears Archery Team won the 2021 World Archery Championship on June 12.

Child Tax Credits Begin in July

As part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March, families with qualifying children will receive expanded child tax credits from the IRS. Beginning July 15, those with a child age five and under will receive a monthly payment of $300, and those with a child age 6-17 will receive $250. Visit irs.gov/credits-deductions/advance-child-tax-credit-payments-in-2021 for additional information.

Summer Food Sites Offer Free Meals for Children

The summer months can be trying for families struggling with food insecurity. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched the Summer Food Service Program to help provide thousands of meals to needy kids all over the state. Locate a summer food site in our area by clicking on this interactive map.

We All Scream for Ice Cream!

On June 8, the governor signed a proclamation declaring June as Dairy Month in Missouri to honor the national observance and our state’s flourishing $6.9 billion dairy industry. Click here for a statewide industry snapshot.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Seeks Volunteers

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States is currently looking for volunteers who can commit to 10 hours a month to help provide compassionate care to families with children being treated at area hospitals. Interested volunteers should attend an informational meeting on June 29, at the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. or call 417-624-2273.

June 15, 1861 – Federal troops overtake Jefferson City in the early months of the Civil War.

June 20, 1955 – The flowering dogwood becomes Missouri’s official tree.

June 27, 1807 – The Territorial Legislature passes a law allowing slaves to sue for freedom.

June 30, 1949 – The “Missouri Waltz” becomes our state’s official song.

July 1, 1917 – Missouri’s first income tax takes effect.

July 3, 1919 – The Missouri Senate ratifies the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.

Only YOU Can Prevent Wildfires

Please heed Smokey the Bear’s advice while celebrating Independence Day this year. Fireworks, outdoor burns, off-roading and campfires pose a serious threat to our beautiful forests, so please pay attention and stay safe when participating in these activities.