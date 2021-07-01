Top SEO Company Moves to Austin Texas
Another Top SEO Company Moves to Austin Texas bringing with it website development teams, search engine optimization teams, and jobs for Texas from California.
— Building better websites for Austin Businesses
Another Top SEO Company Moves to Austin Texas bringing with it website development teams, search engine optimization teams, and jobs for Texas from California. In 2019 559,000 people moved to Texas, according to U.S. Census data, and over 80,000 of them were from California. Yet another of California tech companies is leaving Silicon Valley for the Austin Texas Sillion Hills. This time it's a top digital marketing agency team that implements technology for business development purposes including website developers, search engine optimization experts, automation specialists, content development professionals, syndicated press releases managers, citation bursts consultants, and software application developers. This not only will provide more access to Texas companies seeking business development through technology but this company is also looking to hire 91 new employees over the next 3 years.
We sat down with Erik Avery the CEO and Founder of DIQ SEO to discuss the reason for the move and a little about his companies offers. When asked why DIQ SEO was making the move from California to Texas Erik responded with " In short it's the people of Texas that we admire and that are showing us a better way to move forward. I can see my family surrounded by the people who live there and that gives me more hope for the future. We look forward to preserving Texas and have no interest in changing it, in fact, you might say we wish we could roll the clock backward and see the texas neighborly culture as it was even a few years ago before everyone moved there in mass." How do you your new Austin Digital Marketing Company? Erik replied " a team of detail-oriented Digital Marketing Professionals with a foundation in Search Engine Optimization Marketing. DIQ SEO has vast experience translating the client's needs into all-encompassing marketing strategies. The focus centers around creating highly functional website environments that streamline SEM, SEO, PPC processes, leverage multi-channel funnels within each vertical, creating an omnichannel seamless sales experience for the user while generating analytics for optimizing marketing channels throughout the sales funnel journey to present transparent ROI to the client. I classify our digital marketing team as an exceptional analytic individual with vast experience in business development, communicating and translating clients/management goals using our problem-solving tenacity." When asked what digital market services DIQ SEO would provide Erik Said "DIQ SEO will provide website development, search engine optimization (SEO), workflow automation, software development, application development, mobile application development, PPC, paid search, google my business optimization, local SEO, eCommerce website development, advanced analytics tracking, social media marketing, OTT marketing, and many other full-stack digital marketing services." Top Website Developers in Austin.
DIQSEO has already made an impact with local businesses in Austin as of a new poll taken in 2021 by Austin digital marketing online publisher, out of 100 business questions the top SEO company in Austin Texas is DIQSEO.com.
DIQ SEO has now moved its offices to Austin Texas, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and Fredericksburg Texas, and with this move will also come an opportunity for employment. Some of the skills that will be required are as follows
SKILLS.
● Website Development Expert UX, UI, SEO, automation, design, CRM, app development.
● Lead Gen organic, local, snippet, call, SMS, email, chat aggregated tracked into CRM.
● Testing A/B testing & multivariate testing, upper/middle/lower-funnel tactics,
● PPC Campaigns search advertising, display advertising, social media advertising, remarketing, sequential
remarketing, google shopping, amazon, etc
● KPI Specialist CTR, brand mentions, CPR. website traffic leads, return visitors, conversion rate
● SEO Strategy Professional organic, local, snippet, referral, social, citation bursts, press releases.
● Google Search Console (GSC) Expert analysis, mobile, sitemap, indexing, site health
● Schema Structured Data Specialist creating structured data to achieve text, video, media snippets.
● Google Analytics Expert - traffic Channels, Site Flow, Analysis, Conversion Goal Setup, Strategy.
● Paid Advertisement PPC / Multichannel Fb, Insta, Hulu, Netflix, Youtube, mobile ap, target market.
● OTT Advertising streaming ads IE Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Youtube, Vimeo, CTV
● Network architectures, OS, application software, network+, Security+, Pen+, cybersecurity tools.
● Programming exp. Java, Python, C++, PHP, HTML5, JS, SQL, Swift, Shell Scripting, XSS, CSR, CSS.
● Communication experience Interfacing with clients/teams to translate requirements/SOW.
● Automation, Hubspot, Social Pilot, Hootsuite, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Github, Bootstrap
● Organization Wrike, Asana, Trello, Scrum Master, Agile,
TOOLS
● SEM/SEO/PPC Tools Expert Semrush, Raventools, Moz, GA, GSC, Google Marketing Platform, SA360, Adobe
Analytics, Marin, Kenshoo, Siteliner, Google Dev Tools, Ahrefs, Adwords Keyword Planners, FB business manager, etc
INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE
● Real Estate lead gen, Web Dev, Escrow, title, Loan officer experience, etc.
● Technology startups - a variety of tech startups integrating technology to fragment industries.
● Medical lead gen & educational background in pre-med, work experience in Physical Therapy.
● Transportation lead gen, web dev, automation of processes, booking, licensing, regulations.
● Automotive Industry leads gen, web dev, marketing, budget spend, analytics, CRM etc.
● Law lead gen, web dev, marketing strategy, content dev, PPC, tech engagements, copyright/patent.
● Banking retail, lead gen, lead management, web dev, forms, CRM, marketing channels.
● Event / Hospitality marketing strategy, event organization, influencer marketing.
