The Police Credit Union chooses ASAPP OXP as its account and loan origination solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP is thrilled to announce that The Police Credit Union has selected ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform as its account and lending origination solution and ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. as its digital transformation partner.
In early April, The Police Credit Union became an ASAPP Client-Partner by signing a 5-year Master Services Agreement, which will enable The Police Credit Union to leverage the ASAPP platform, Canada’s most complete omnichannel account and lending origination solution, across its branch network, digital and mobile channels for member self-serve and member-assisted origination transactions.
“This is a huge step in the right direction for our credit union,” said Andy Doak, Chief Executive Officer of The Police Credit Union. “Not only does it directly address the present wants and needs of our current members; it also ‘future-proofs’ our organization, making us more nimble and able to adapt to the ever-evolving financial and digital landscape.”
The Police Credit Union, a closed bond financial services organization serving all the employees and pensioners from the police services in the province of Ontario, is progressing well through the implementation phase with plans to launch ASAPP in Q4-2021. This will enable new member sign-ups online, and connect existing members with day-to-day banking products, including retirement plans, term investments, secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, mortgages and more.
“Ultimately, The Police Credit Union’s vision is to ensure a consistent and seamless experience with our financial products and services, no matter the channel,” noted Denzil D’Mello, Controller of The Police Credit Union. “ASAPP is helping us to achieve this goal by making our products and services available online, anytime, anywhere and through any device.”
ASAPP is also supporting The Police Credit Union with a full API integration with their CGI RFS360™ core banking solution. This integration will improve and accelerate the overall members’ experience and provide greater access to a broader array of digital banking initiatives in the future.
“At ASAPP, we pride ourselves in working closely with our Client-Partners to ensure speed-to-market and a smooth integration with existing infrastructure,” said JR Pierman, President & CEO of ASAPP Financial Technology. “We look forward to continuing to aid The Police Credit Union with their digital transformation journey so they can serve their members even better than before.”
About The Police Credit Union
The Police Credit Union is a full-service financial institution founded in 1946 whose philosophy has been 'not for profit - but for service’. The Credit Union, is among the top 100 credit unions in Canada with an AUM of $395M, serves over 12,000 members consisting of employees and retirees from the police services and their families, as well as related police associations and organizations across Ontario.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
