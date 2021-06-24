New York Interconnect Marketing & Communications Team Wins Big at Cablefax’s 2021 FAXIES
Team honored as “Marketing Team of the Year” and sweeps three additional awards in celebrated industry ceremonyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) – a joint venture between Altice USA, Charter and Comcast – has been honored by Cablefax as “Marketing team of the Year” for the 2021 FAXIES, and received additional accolades for special activations throughout the past year.
In addition to the top prize for “Marketing Team of the Year,” NY Interconnect also won:
- Runner-up for “Best Sales Team of the Year”
- Runner-up for "Best Community Relations" for their “Food Truck for our Healthcare Heroes” execution
- "Best Corporate Gift" for their curated client gift basket delivered during the 2020 holiday season
Cablefax’s FAXIES is widely regarded as the ultimate awards program in the B2B space, honoring executives and teams, the year’s most imaginative marketing and PR campaigns, as well as overall commitment to audience engagement and experience.
This most recent win follows recognition earlier this year in the The Myers Report, as the No. 3 media sales organization in the industry, ranking highly across multiple attributes, behind only Amazon and Google.
“We truly believe we have the most incredible team in the business. The passion for what we do comes from within, as we serve our partners and clients, and we are humbled to be continually recognized by the industry we serve,” said Dana Barakat, Vice President, Marketing and Communications for NY Interconnect. “I like to think we are fairly tireless and always pushing creative boundaries. So, to be recognized overall as a team, as well as for our specific activations within the community, is extremely rewarding for all of us.”
The FAXIES, which “recognize excellence in PR and marketing across the industry,” were held in a digital ceremony.
About NYI:
New York Interconnect (NYI) has been an industry leader for over three decades. A joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast, NYI continues to pave the way for the future of TV media buying across all screens in the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most affluent market. Targeting over 20 million consumers in the market through TV, OTT, and Live Streaming content providers, NYI delivers the most comprehensive, innovative, advanced capabilities through a multi-screen approach that continues to prove a brand’s ROI. NYI successfully delivers it all with one simple media buy in the nation’s #1 market.
dana barakat
New York Interconnect
dana.barakat@nyinterconnect.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn