Westminster Barracks / Crash & DUI-Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B102086
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5-29-21
STREET: Weathersfield Center Rd
TOWN: Weathersfield, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Little Canada Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Garvey
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glenview, IL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end, undercarriage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5-29-21, at approximately 1730, Vermont State Police Westminster responded to
a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Weathersfield Center Rd and Little
Canada Rd in Weathersfield. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Garvey of
Glenview, IL. The investigation determined that Garvey was traveling on
Weathersfield Center Rd when she failed to negotiate the corner by the
intersection of Little Canada Rd and subsequently her vehicle left the roadway.
The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front-end and undercarriage. Garvey
was transported to Mt Ascutney Hospital for evaluation and only suffered minor
injuries as a result of the crash. Further investigation determined that Garvey
was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. She was cited to
appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 7-20-21 at 0800.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windsor County
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-20-2021 / 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
