Westminster Barracks / Crash & DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B102086

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5-29-21

STREET: Weathersfield Center Rd

TOWN: Weathersfield, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Little Canada Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Garvey

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glenview, IL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end, undercarriage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Mt. Ascutney Hospital

VEHICLE #2; N/A

OPERATOR:

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5-29-21, at approximately 1730, Vermont State Police Westminster responded to

a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Weathersfield Center Rd and Little

Canada Rd in Weathersfield. The operator was identified as Elizabeth Garvey of

Glenview, IL. The investigation determined that Garvey was traveling on

Weathersfield Center Rd when she failed to negotiate the corner by the

intersection of Little Canada Rd and subsequently her vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front-end and undercarriage. Garvey

was transported to Mt Ascutney Hospital for evaluation and only suffered minor

injuries as a result of the crash. Further investigation determined that Garvey

was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. She was cited to

appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 7-20-21 at 0800.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windsor County

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-20-2021 / 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691