Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,777 in the last 365 days.

Local Government Committee – All-Bill Summary 2021

HF 758 – Documentation requirements for affidavits

HF 758 removes the word “substantially” so all counties have the same list of required documents for affidavits for real estate. Previously, Iowa law listed documentation for affidavits in real estate, and it was up to the local county to decide which documents on the list were required. [5/17: 45-0 (Excused: Goodwin, Johnson, Nunn, Schultz, Williams)]

HF 765 – Assessor’s information provided electronically

HF 765 allows assessor’s information to be provided electronically or by e-mail if someone registers for that service. [4/21: 46-0 (Excused: Mathis, Nunn, Schultz, Whiting)]

SF 252 – Low-Income Section 8 Housing regulation

SF 252 prevents Iowa cities from mandating participation in the Section 8 Federal Housing Program. This action allows landlords to turn away tenants who use public assistance to pay rent. Currently, Des Moines, Marion and Iowa City have ordinances requiring landlords to accept the vouchers. SF 252 maintains all current ordinances for two years. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is the administrator of Section 8, which helps low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities afford housing by subsidizing the cost for qualifying units. [3/17: 30-17, party line (Excused: Goodwin, Hogg, Nunn)]

SF 554 – Abandoned property title acquisition

SF 554 allows a county to petition the district court in which the county is located, to award title of abandoned property when the property has been abandoned for at least six months, if the property is located outside the city limits, and if the property is no larger than 2.5 acres. The county cannot petition to acquire the land unless it submits to the court a plan to transfer title to the property to another entity within 18 months after the court enters judgement awarding title to the county. If the court does enter judgement and awards the title of land to the county, it must enforce the county’s plan to transfer title within 18 months. [3/9: 47-0 (Excused: Hogg, Nunn, Whiting)]

Local-Government-All-bill-Summary-2021

You just read:

Local Government Committee – All-Bill Summary 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.