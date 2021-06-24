Congressional Bank Appoints Patrick Walsh as Leader of Newly Created Real Estate Structured Lending Group
We are excited that Pat is joining us to lead our lending effort with commercial real estate sponsors.”CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional Bank announced today the appointment of Patrick Walsh as Managing Director, Real Estate Structured Lending, a newly created business within its Specialty Lending Division. Pat will be responsible for sourcing, underwriting and managing commercial real estate structured lending opportunities with real estate funds throughout the United States.
Prior to joining Congressional Bank, Pat served as Senior Vice President and Co-Head of the Commercial & Industrial Lending Group at Axos Bank. Mr. Walsh has more than 30 years of asset-based and cash flow lending experience, including numerous senior leadership positions during an 18-year tenure at GE Capital. Additionally, Pat has held leadership positions at CapitalSource and Cerberus Capital Management.
“We are excited that Pat is joining us to lead our lending effort with commercial real estate sponsors. Congressional Bank, which recently completed a $345 million capital raise, has a long history of providing its clients with creative solutions and relationship-based service, and Pat will bring precisely that approach to a new client segment,” said Kenny Elias, President, Specialty Lending at Congressional Bank.
Congressional Bank Executive Chairman, John Delaney, added, “I’ve known Pat for nearly twenty years and believe he will build and lead a very significant business at Congressional Bank, consistent with the client-centric, focused and sustainable approach that is applied across the whole Bank.”
About Congressional Bank: Congressional Bank (www.congressionalbank.com), with $3.45 billion of owned and managed assets, is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland and provides specialty lending and banking services to clients across the United States and community banking services to clients within the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its Healthcare, Specialty Lending and Sustainable Finance divisions provide nationwide lending products, including customized real estate loans, working capital, warehouse lines of credit and forward loan purchase agreements. Its Community Bank division provides real estate loans, mortgage loans and other business loans, as well as sophisticated and competitive deposit products to businesses and individuals. Its Alliance Partners subsidiary is an asset manager and lender focused on serving financial institutions by optimizing their asset strategies. Alliance Partners is the asset manager for BancAlliance, a network of more than 275 community banks across the United States.
Congressional Bank – Member FDIC, Equal housing Lender
