Congressional Bank Continues the Tradition of Recognizing Juneteenth
Branch locations and corporate offices will close at noon on June 18, 2021
Hearing that both the United States House and Senate just passed legislation for Juneteenth to be a federal holiday is long overdue recognition of this monumental day in our history as a nation”CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressional Bank announces it will continue to recognize the Juneteenth holiday and has offered employees time off to celebrate, learn, grow, and volunteer as part of the Bank’s commitment to ESG and Community Action.
— Anne Balcer, EVP, General Counsel for Congressional Bank
This year the United Stated House and Senate approved a bi-partisan bill recommending that the Juneteenth holiday become the newest federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 and will be the 11th federally recognized holiday by the United States government.
“It is an honor and privilege to celebrate culture and diversity with co-workers. As Chair of our Community Action Committee, the support of the Bank to continue to recognize the Juneteenth holiday is aligned with our commitment to furthering equality and diversity in our workplace and in the communities that we serve,” said Anne Balcer, EVP, General Counsel for Congressional Bank. “Hearing that both the United States House and Senate just passed legislation for Juneteenth to be a federal holiday is long overdue recognition of this monumental day in our history as a nation,” added Balcer.
About Congressional Bank: Congressional Bank (www.congressionalbank.com), with $3.45 Billion of owned and managed assets, is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland and provides specialty lending and banking services to clients across the United States and community banking services to clients within the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its Healthcare, Specialty Lending and Sustainable Finance divisions provide nationwide lending products, including customized real estate loans, working capital, warehouse lines of credit and forward loan purchase agreements. Its Community Bank division provides real estate loans, mortgage loans and other business loans, as well as sophisticated and competitive deposit products to businesses and individuals. Its Alliance Partners subsidiary is an asset manager and lender focused on serving financial institutions by optimizing their asset strategies. Alliance Partners is the asset manager for BancAlliance, a network of more than 275 community banks across the United States.
