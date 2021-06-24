Aspire Achieves Cisco IoT Advantage Specialization in USA Aspire Technology Partners

Technology Solution Provider Delivers IoT Solutions Across for Areas: Smart Spaces, Smarter Cities, Safe & Secure Campuses, Connected Roadways

EATONTOWN, NJ, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a professional technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announced that it achieved Cisco IoT Advantage Specialization in USA. This specialization validates Aspire’s capabilities in providing sophisticated, value-added Cisco solutions through their in-depth sales capabilities, technology skills, and service offerings anywhere in US.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a primary enabler of digital business transformation. IoT technologies and platforms help organizations create and monetize new business models and services, easily innovate, increase productivity, and improve user experiences and engagement through better insights.

The Aspire IoT practice focuses on four areas of IoT: Smart Spaces, Smarter Cities, Safe and Secure Campuses, and Connected Roadways. This focus enables organizations attend to their communities of people and things and improve a variety of areas within their community—from engagement to public health to environment to infrastructure and sustainability—by using data from connected devices to make informed business decisions.

The Aspire IoT Demonstration Center

The Aspire IoT Demonstration Center, built to focus on the Internet of Outdoor Things, opened in 2019. A second IoT Demonstration Center, at Capital South Campus Center in Albany, N.Y., opened in 2020.

Each IoT solution is designed with Cisco Digital Network Architecture. The IoT Demonstration Center showcases Cisco validated designs, including:

• Connected Community Infrastructure for Smart Cities, implemented on a light pole, which collects data so cities can be safer and operate more efficiently.

• A decorative pole that showcases Meraki technology to deliver digital services.

• A Public Utility pole that showcases low bandwidth networks that would help a public utility, or a water utility, deliver services to its customers.

• A roadway pole that showcases connected cameras for license plate recognition and for tracking transportation analytics.

• A roadside data center built on top of Cisco DNA.

• A pipe system that showcases a network connected to the fire alarm, a network connected to a tampering meter, and a network connected to a water meter to the public network. The networks provide a variety of different functions.

“We’re passionate about helping our customers realize their business goals through IoT,“ John C. Harris, President and CEO of Aspire, said. “We believe this specialization will help us to continue growing our IoT practice and support our customers with connected digital experiences that transform their operations, communities, and local infrastructure.”

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions to drive the organization forward. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital infrastructure, world-class design and implementation expertise, and managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state and mid-Atlantic with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; and Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit www.aspiretransforms.com.