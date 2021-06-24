The Bomb Music Presents: BET Weekend 2021 SKG Exclusive & Intimate Listening Party
EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Mega Producer Kannon “Cavie” Cross and his Kannon Entertainment, Home of The Bomb Music
WHAT: Mega Producer Caviar Launches the Labels New Roster of Talent. Come Vibe & Enjoy A Night of Live Music & Awesome Entertainment, Networking, and Good Food Prepared by Celebrity Chef Zairilla Bacon
WHEN: BET Weekend 2021 Saturday June 26th
WHERE: Hollywood Hills, California at The World-Famous Richard Frank Mansion.
WHY: Exclusive & Intimate Listen Party & Live Performances by SKG, Cavie, I.Khan, Deverio, Daja Marie, Red Cup Reggie, Rozell, Dana Dane, Nigel Stargate, and More Special Guest
SKG Album Includes features from Anthony Hamilton, Lil Boosie, Dave East, Juvenile, Beanie Man and More.
To RSVP please email LAJASS@ATT.NET
