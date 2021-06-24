The Bomb Music Presents: BET Weekend 2021 SKG Exclusive & Intimate Listening Party

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Mega Producer Kannon “Cavie” Cross and his Kannon Entertainment, Home of The Bomb Music

WHAT: Mega Producer Caviar Launches the Labels New Roster of Talent. Come Vibe & Enjoy A Night of Live Music & Awesome Entertainment, Networking, and Good Food Prepared by Celebrity Chef Zairilla Bacon

WHEN: BET Weekend 2021 Saturday June 26th

WHERE: Hollywood Hills, California at The World-Famous Richard Frank Mansion.

WHY: Exclusive & Intimate Listen Party & Live Performances by SKG, Cavie, I.Khan, Deverio, Daja Marie, Red Cup Reggie, Rozell, Dana Dane, Nigel Stargate, and More Special Guest

SKG Album Includes features from Anthony Hamilton, Lil Boosie, Dave East, Juvenile, Beanie Man and More.

To RSVP please email LAJASS@ATT.NET

The Bomb Music Presents: BET Weekend 2021 SKG Exclusive & Intimate Listening Party

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

