TN National Guardsman, Pulaski native, helps combat COVID-19

GALLATIN, Tenn. – Spc. Preston Wells, a financial management specialist with the 1128th Financial Management Support Detachment, has supported Tennessee’s efforts against COVID-19 since the outbreak in 2020.

Wells, a Pulaski native, enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard in November 2014 in the finance branch and attended the advanced individual training course where he learned military financial operations. Wells was then assigned to the 1128th, based in Nashville.

“The Guard has provided many opportunities for me,” Wells said. “I am glad to be a member of this great organization. My goal is to make a career in the Army National Guard.”

In March of 2020, Wells, along with over 1,000 Tennessee Guardsmen, volunteered to help local communities and combat the spread of COVID-19. Preston currently helps at the Gallatin assessment site and has assisted the Tennessee Health Department in administering over 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines. He recently took a break from COVID-19 operations to hone in on his military duty as a financial specialist and attended his unit’s annual training.

“Wells and the Soldiers of the 1128th have performed extremely well and brought credit to the financial management community and the Tennessee Army National Guard,” said Capt. Nels Dale, commander of the 1128th. “Our Soldiers succeeded within a condensed timeline as a recently designated Army Response Force unit.”

Despite COVID-19, the 1128th held its annual two-week training at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Center this year.